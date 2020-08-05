1/1
Patricia Seasholtz
Patricia Seasholtz

Springettsbury Township - Patricia A. (Sipe) Seasholtz, age 86, entered heavenly peace on Aug. 4, 2020. She was preceded by her husband James, her parents Nevin and Leona Sipe, three siblings and her twin sister.

She is survived by her daughter Barbara Seasholtz, son-in-law Arminder Swanni and cat Callie, who will all miss her feisty character.

She graduated from Susquehanna University, which is where she met her husband, and became a talented homemaker, crafter, seamstress and gardener.

Memorial contributions can be sent to the SPCA of York, 3159 N. Susquehanna Trail, York PA 17406.

Published in York Daily Record from Aug. 5 to Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc.
3670 E. Market St.
York, PA 17402
(717) 714-6033
