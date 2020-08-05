Patricia Seasholtz
Springettsbury Township - Patricia A. (Sipe) Seasholtz, age 86, entered heavenly peace on Aug. 4, 2020. She was preceded by her husband James, her parents Nevin and Leona Sipe, three siblings and her twin sister.
She is survived by her daughter Barbara Seasholtz, son-in-law Arminder Swanni and cat Callie, who will all miss her feisty character.
She graduated from Susquehanna University, which is where she met her husband, and became a talented homemaker, crafter, seamstress and gardener.
Memorial contributions can be sent to the SPCA of York, 3159 N. Susquehanna Trail, York PA 17406.
Share condolences at www.beckfunerals.com