Patricia Sechrist
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia Sechrist

RED LION - Patricia Ann (Strickler) Sechrist, 88, of Windsor Township passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Rest Haven in York. She was the wife of the late Kenneth E. Sechrist.

A family service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at Life Tributes by Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 35 Gotham Place in Red lion, with a visitation from 10:00- 10:30 a.m. Patricia's service can be viewed on Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc. Facebook page. Jeffrey E. Sechrist will be officiating at the service. Burial will be in Bethlehem Stonepile United Methodist Cemetery.

Mrs. Sechrist was born in Red Lion on December 8, 1931, the son of the late Earl H. and Nellie E. (Curran) Strickler. She worked for Sechrist and Anderson General Contractors and retired from Jamesway.

She was a founding member of Pleasant View Brethren in Christ Church and had attended Bethlehem Stonepile U.M Church in the past. She was a 1949 graduate of Red Lion High School and enjoyed volunteering at York Hospital.

Mrs. Sechrist leaves three sons, Jeffrey E. Sechrist and his wife Kim of Greencastle, Keith E. Sechrist and his wife Melreha of Red Lion, and Kenneth E. Sechrist, Jr. and his wife Lisa of Wellsville; a daughter, Roxann E. Curran of Reading; four grandchildren, Matthew, Andrew, Rebecca, and Jesse; three great grandchildren, Ashton, Cohen, and Brielle.

Memorial contributions may be made to a favorite charity. Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Daily Record from Jun. 4 to Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
9
Visitation
10:00 - 10:30 AM
Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
9
Service
10:30 AM
Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Home
35 Gotham Drive
Red Lion, PA 17356
(717) 244-6991
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved