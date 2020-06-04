Patricia Sechrist
RED LION - Patricia Ann (Strickler) Sechrist, 88, of Windsor Township passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Rest Haven in York. She was the wife of the late Kenneth E. Sechrist.
A family service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at Life Tributes by Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 35 Gotham Place in Red lion, with a visitation from 10:00- 10:30 a.m. Patricia's service can be viewed on Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc. Facebook page. Jeffrey E. Sechrist will be officiating at the service. Burial will be in Bethlehem Stonepile United Methodist Cemetery.
Mrs. Sechrist was born in Red Lion on December 8, 1931, the son of the late Earl H. and Nellie E. (Curran) Strickler. She worked for Sechrist and Anderson General Contractors and retired from Jamesway.
She was a founding member of Pleasant View Brethren in Christ Church and had attended Bethlehem Stonepile U.M Church in the past. She was a 1949 graduate of Red Lion High School and enjoyed volunteering at York Hospital.
Mrs. Sechrist leaves three sons, Jeffrey E. Sechrist and his wife Kim of Greencastle, Keith E. Sechrist and his wife Melreha of Red Lion, and Kenneth E. Sechrist, Jr. and his wife Lisa of Wellsville; a daughter, Roxann E. Curran of Reading; four grandchildren, Matthew, Andrew, Rebecca, and Jesse; three great grandchildren, Ashton, Cohen, and Brielle.
Memorial contributions may be made to a favorite charity. Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com
RED LION - Patricia Ann (Strickler) Sechrist, 88, of Windsor Township passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Rest Haven in York. She was the wife of the late Kenneth E. Sechrist.
A family service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at Life Tributes by Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 35 Gotham Place in Red lion, with a visitation from 10:00- 10:30 a.m. Patricia's service can be viewed on Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc. Facebook page. Jeffrey E. Sechrist will be officiating at the service. Burial will be in Bethlehem Stonepile United Methodist Cemetery.
Mrs. Sechrist was born in Red Lion on December 8, 1931, the son of the late Earl H. and Nellie E. (Curran) Strickler. She worked for Sechrist and Anderson General Contractors and retired from Jamesway.
She was a founding member of Pleasant View Brethren in Christ Church and had attended Bethlehem Stonepile U.M Church in the past. She was a 1949 graduate of Red Lion High School and enjoyed volunteering at York Hospital.
Mrs. Sechrist leaves three sons, Jeffrey E. Sechrist and his wife Kim of Greencastle, Keith E. Sechrist and his wife Melreha of Red Lion, and Kenneth E. Sechrist, Jr. and his wife Lisa of Wellsville; a daughter, Roxann E. Curran of Reading; four grandchildren, Matthew, Andrew, Rebecca, and Jesse; three great grandchildren, Ashton, Cohen, and Brielle.
Memorial contributions may be made to a favorite charity. Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Daily Record from Jun. 4 to Jun. 6, 2020.