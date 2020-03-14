|
|
Patricia Sueck
LITTLESTOWN - Patricia Ann (Higgins) Sueck, 86, formerly of Airville, passed away Friday, March 13, 2020 at her residence. She was the wife of the late Elmer Charles Sueck.
Viewings will be held 2-4 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, 35 Gotham Place in Red Lion. There will also be a 10-11 a.m. viewing followed by Mass at 11 a.m. on Thursday, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 251 E. Main Street in Dallastown. Her pastor, Father Mark Weiss will be officiating at the service. Burial will be in Chanceford Presbyterian Cemetery in Lower Chanceford Township.
Mrs. Sueck was born in Washington D.C. on February 18, 1934, the daughter of the late Laurence and Clara (Worch) Higgins. She was educated in Washington, D.C. She was a 1951 graduate of Academy of Holy Cross, D.C., She was a 1954 graduate of St. Joseph Hospital School of Nursing, where she earned her degree as a Registered Nurse. She worked from 1954-1970 at St. Joseph in the emergency room and in administration. Her husband Elmer wanted to farm, so in 1969 the family with five children moved to Airville. Pat and the children became active in 4-H and she became a 4-H leader in various roles. Returning to nursing, Pat was the 3-11 supervisor for ten years at Colonial Manor in York. Pat became active in York County Farm Bureau and realizing more and more restrictive rules and regulations were being enforced by legislators and supported by individuals who did not know where their food and fiber came from, so she became involved in agriculture education. Pat was currently on the Board of Directors of York County Conservation District and was past president of PA Association of Conservation Districts last October. She was Executive Director of the Agriculture Awareness Foundation, a member of York County Farm Bureau, and Ag in the Classroom. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Dallastown.
Pat leaves two daughters, Sandra Washington and her husband, Edward of York and Karen Gerrick and her husband, Don of Littlestown; two sons Michael Sueck of Airville and David Sueck and his wife Michelle of Monks Corner, SC; eight grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; and a brother, Tom Higgins of Tennessee. She was preceded in death by her son, Chuck Sueck, a daughter-in-law, Maura Sueck, a brother, Larry Higgins, and a sister-in-law, Ruby Higgins.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice and Community Care, 224 St. Charles Way, York, PA 17403. Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Mar. 14 to Mar. 16, 2020