Patricia Toomey
Haneyville - On the 6th day of June 2019, Patricia E. Mundis Toomey (Pat), while surrounded by her family at her home, went to be with her Lord and Savior.
On September 16, 1934 in Shiloh, York County, she was born the youngest of six siblings to the late Frank and Edna May (Searle) Mundis. Eight years later, her family moved to York.
She was married to Curvin P. Toomey (Paul) on April 11, 1952. Together they raised five children. They celebrated 59 years of marriage before his passing in 2014.
Over many years, Pat was an active member of Strinestown United Brethren Church. After moving to Haneyville in 1988, she became a member of Haneyville Bible Church.
Pat loved to play the organ and piano, paint, do puzzles, craft, read, and write stories. She also enjoyed singing and has now joined with angels singing in Heaven.
Surviving are four children: Patricia (John) McCullough, Paul Toomey, Thomas (Cindy) Toomey and Barbara (Ken) McCullough; eight grandchildren; ten great grandchildren; and two great, great grandchildren.
Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her siblings: Carl Mundis, Frank Mundis, Jr., William (Billy) Mundis, Lois Dahr and Gloria Geisler; a daughter, Sheryl Dole; and a grandson.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at 1 P.M. at Strinestown United Brethren Church, 5675 Susquehanna Trail, Shrinestown with Pastor Luke Shover of Haneyville Bible Church officiating. Interment will follow at Strinestown Cemetery.
Friends and family will be received at the church on Tuesday from 12 Noon until the time of the service.
Memorial contributions in Pat's name may be made to either Strinestown United Brethren Church or Haneyville Bible Church through the funeral home.
Arrangements\ are under the direction of the Donald G. Walker Funeral Home, Inc., 231 High St., Flemington, Pa 17745.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on June 9, 2019