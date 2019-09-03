|
|
Patrick Allen Shue
Wrightsville - Patrick Allen Shue, age 51, passed away August 20, 2019, after a lengthy illness. He was a son of Susan Reidel and the late Michael Reidel, and Robert Shue.
He is survived by his grandfather Jack Hudson, his children Zachary Shue and his wife Meghan, Samantha Shue, Harley McKee, and Seth Mckee, seven grandchildren, Camden Kissinger, Sterling Shue, Layla Myers, Michael Gembe, Brayden McKee, Kaiser Matson, and Tyler McKee, his sister Kelly Bair and her husband Keith, his brother Charles Reidel and his wife Beverly, and his brother Frederic Reidel, and also brothers Jason and Brian Shue, and sister Lori Westcott.
Pat graduated from Eastern York High School in 1987. He played baseball for Wrightsville and football for Eastern. He was a Seattle Seahawks football fan and a Philadelphia Flyers hockey fan. He loved to bow hunt and fish.
Services are private and at the convenience of the family. Arrangements were made by John W Keffer Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice and Community Care, 4075 Old Harrisburg Pike, Mount Joy, PA.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Sept. 3, 2019