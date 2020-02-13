|
Patrick James Corcoran, beloved son of the late Dr. Andrew P. and Beatrice (Poletti) Corcoran passed away surrounded by family on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at age 54. He was born March 17, 1965.
Patrick is survived by his eight siblings, Andrew P. Corcoran, Jr. (Margrit), Michael J. Corcoran (Jeane), Kathleen M. O'Leary (Dennis), Patricia C. English (Robert), Sean R. Corcoran (Patricia), Noreen C. Wenner, Joseph T. Corcoran (Lisa), and Margaret C. Kacer (Peter). He was a loving uncle to 32 nieces and nephews, Maureen Corcoran Boyd (Dean), Andrew P. Corcoran III, Bradley Corcoran, Casey Corcoran Shelton (Jason), Sean O'Leary, Erin O'Leary Stewart (James), Meghann O'Leary Strickland (Matthew), Caitlin O'Leary, Kathleen English Gagnon (Ryan), Colleen English Barbere (Joseph), Kerry English, Sean Corcoran, Brendan Corcoran, Connor Corcoran, Noreen Mary Johnson, Mark Johnson (Steph), Brendan Johnson (Amanda), Daniel Johnson (Erika), Brian Johnson, Ian Johnson, Joseph Corcoran, Jr. (Amanda), Kelly Corcoran Putsch (Chris), Margaret Corcoran, Ryan Corcoran, Matthew Corcoran, Patrick Corcoran, Mary Theresa Corcoran, John Corcoran, Andrew Corcoran, Peter Kacer, Jr, Elizabeth Kacer, and Andrew Kacer; 12 grand nieces and nephews, Caroline, Walker, and Hope Boyd, Amelia Shelton, Liam and Owen Stewart, Killian and Kiera Gagnon, Maggie Johnson, Desmond Johnson, Mikeala Corcoran, Grace Putsch, as well as many Crisman, Caufield, Finnegan cousins. All specially chosen to call him brother, uncle, cousin, friend.
Patrick had many gifts and his greatest was to his mother, her soulmate and companion after his father's passing until her final days. Everybody who met him loved him. Patrick was the man with the winning smile, the warm handshake, the best toasts, and the song that never ended whether singing or playing the piano. Always best dressed, he loved his comb, writing with pen, Reese's peanut butter cups, living simply. Spending time with the family was his gift to us, our beacon of strength, and now he is at peace in that wonderful place called Heaven reunited with his parents and our dear ones.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 2 p.m., Saturday, February 15, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 2935 Kingston Road, York, preceded by a viewing at 1 p.m. Burial will be in Holy Savior Cemetery, 3420 North Susquehanna Trail, York. Funeral arrangements are being made by John W. Keffer Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Patrick's memory may be made to Special Olympics of York County, P.O. Box 333, Dover, PA 17315.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020