Patrick J. Gilroy
Kinston, NC - Patrick Joseph Gilroy, 68, of Kinston, NC, passed away March 19, 2020, in Greenville, NC. He was a former resident of Hagerstown, MD and York, PA.
Born November 27, 1951 in Hagerstown, MD, Patrick was the son of the late John P. and Virginia (Ford) Gilroy. He graduated from St. Maria Goretti High School in Hagerstown, MD, and received his Bachelor and Master degrees from Mount St. Mary's College in Emmitsburg, MD.
Patrick married Marian-Joan (Anderson) in 1974, and the couple had three children. He retired from the insurance profession after 32 years working as a corporate claims adjuster and broker at various agencies, and then as vice-president of the Ambulance Division at Glatfelter Insurance Company, York, PA.
Patrick is survived by his daughter Brennan Elizabeth Gilroy Finnegan and her husband James M.Finnegan, grandchildren Brian Finnegan and Maeve Finnegan of Monroe, CT; daughter Shannon Ford Gilroy and her fiancé David C. Doran of Chester, MD; and daughter Erin Darcy Gilroy and her fiancé Ian P. Kissinger of Aston, PA. He is also survived by former wife Marian-Joan McFatridge of York, PA; his sister Sharon Gilroy Brown of Hagerstown, MD; longtime family friends, Pastor Steve and Wendy Forry of Etters, PA; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister, Ann Marie Wells of Georgia.
Patrick enjoyed coaching girls' basketball at St.Joseph School, York, and later at York Catholic High School. For several years, he was an adjunct professor in the Business Department of York College, and was an avid golfer at Outdoor Country Club, where he proudly won two tournaments.
Funeral services will be private and held at a later date. To help celebrate his life, please consider donating to the (www.arthritis.org) in his name.
