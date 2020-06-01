Patrick John Mendenhall
Patrick John Mendenhall

York - Patrick John Mendenhall, 81, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 30, 2020.

Patrick is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Eva A. (Bechtel) Mendenhall; daughter Lisa A. (Mendenhall) Ream Hall; son John P. Mendenhall and three grandchildren, Alexis P. Ream, Thomas P. Mendenhall, and Jacqueline R. Mendenhall all of York, PA.

Patrick was born in Columbia, PA on November 05, 1938 to his late parents Clara M. (Markley) Mendenhall Herr and Charles L. Mendenhall Sr. Patrick was preceded in death by his two brothers, Charles L. "Sonny" Mendenhall Jr. and Ronald W. Mendenhall.

He graduated from York Catholic High School in 1957. Patrick was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving in France during the Berlin Crisis of 1961.

Patrick retired from Topflight Corporation in 2001 as Production Manager with 27 years of service. Patrick was a past President of the York Club of Printing House Craftsmen and member of the Outdoor Country Club of York. During his retirement, Patrick enjoyed traveling with his wife and friends, hunting at Twin Deer Camp and tinkering with mechanical projects. Patrick's greatest joy was being a grandfather to Alee, Tommy and Jacquie.

Patrick's family will have a viewing Wednesday, June 3 at 10:00 A.M. and service at 11:00 A.M. at St. Patrick Church of York where he was a member. Burial will follow at Suburban Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the American Heart Association or American Lung Association. Arrangements have been entrusted to The Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Mount Wolf. York County Veterans Honor Guard will provide full Military Honors at the graveside.






Published in York Daily Record from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center Inc
87 S Main St
Mount Wolf, PA 17347
(717) 266-3591
