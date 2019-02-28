|
Patsy M. (Gotwalt) Meads
Red Lion - Patsy M. (Gotwalt) Meads, of Red Lion, went home to her Lord and Savior, after a brief illness on Sunday, February 24th, 2019 at 7:30 am, at the age of 72. She was the wife of the late Charles Doug Meads who entered into rest on December 5, 2018.
Patsy was born in Columbia, PA on October 18, 1946 and was the daughter of the late Henry B. and Catherine N. (Garner) Gotwalt. She graduated from Red Lion High School Class of 1964 and was a homemaker. She was a longtime member of Faith United Methodist Church in Hallam. She enjoyed gardening, shopping, watching the Eagle Cam over Codorus Park, and spending time at Wildwood, NJ, with her family. Most of her time spent traveling was with her son, Kerry, who is a percussionist, as he played in New York City and Philadelphia and as a guest musician on various cruises. She did volunteer work with several committees, writing articles to be published in the press and newspapers. On several occasions, she and Kerry would go to Disney World, where they enjoyed spending time together.
Patsy is survived by her son Kerry D. Meads of Red Lion. She was preceded in death by her three brothers, Russell E. Garner, Samuel Garner and John Garner.
A viewing for Patsy will be on Saturday, March 2nd, from 9-11 am at Burg Funeral Home, Inc., 134 W. Broadway, Red Lion. A Service to Honor and Praise Patsy's life will begin at 11 am with Rev. Mark D. Brumbach officiating. Burial will be at Mt. Rose Cemetery.
I did not know that day, that God would call your name. In life I loved you dearly, in death I do the same. It broke my heart to lose you; you did not go alone, for part of me went with you, the day God called you home. Though our family chain is broken, and nothing seems the same, God will call us one by one and we will meet again.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be offered to: Faith United Methodist Church, 126 E. Market Street, Hallam, PA 17406.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Feb. 28, 2019