Patti Jo Allen
Weatherford, TX - On Friday, October 18, 2019, Patti Jo Allen, 62, passed away after a brief illness. Born in Schotten, Germany, she was the loving daughter of the late Elton Ray and Nancy Lee (Messersmith) Allen. She had been employed in retail and the hotel industry for many years.
Patti was an avid lover of all animals, but especially cats. In her spare time, she liked to practice her self-taught artistic skills by primarily drawing animals and nature scenes. She also enjoyed doing jigsaw puzzles and spoiling her niece, Lauren. Patti had a very generous heart and loved volunteering for her church.
She is survived by her brother, Tom Allen and his wife, Brenda, niece, Lauren Allen, and nephews, Trevor Adrian and Terrence Adrian, all of Lubbock, TX. A graveside service will be held on Friday, November 1, at 10 a.m. in the Stewartstown Cemetery, Stewartstown. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to: Grace First Presbyterian Church, 606 Mockingbird Lane, Weatherford, TX 76086. Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc., Stewartstown. HartensteinCares.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Oct. 23 to Oct. 27, 2019