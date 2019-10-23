Resources
More Obituaries for Patti Allen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patti Jo Allen

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patti Jo Allen Obituary
Patti Jo Allen

Weatherford, TX - On Friday, October 18, 2019, Patti Jo Allen, 62, passed away after a brief illness. Born in Schotten, Germany, she was the loving daughter of the late Elton Ray and Nancy Lee (Messersmith) Allen. She had been employed in retail and the hotel industry for many years.

Patti was an avid lover of all animals, but especially cats. In her spare time, she liked to practice her self-taught artistic skills by primarily drawing animals and nature scenes. She also enjoyed doing jigsaw puzzles and spoiling her niece, Lauren. Patti had a very generous heart and loved volunteering for her church.

She is survived by her brother, Tom Allen and his wife, Brenda, niece, Lauren Allen, and nephews, Trevor Adrian and Terrence Adrian, all of Lubbock, TX. A graveside service will be held on Friday, November 1, at 10 a.m. in the Stewartstown Cemetery, Stewartstown. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to: Grace First Presbyterian Church, 606 Mockingbird Lane, Weatherford, TX 76086. Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc., Stewartstown. HartensteinCares.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Oct. 23 to Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patti's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.