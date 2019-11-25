Services
Austin Eberly Funeral Home
104 W Main St
Dallastown, PA 17313
(717) 244-5704
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
10:30 AM
Bethlehem United Methodist Church
109 E. Main St
Dallastown, PA
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Bethlehem United Methodist Church
109 E. Main St
Dallastown, PA
Patty E. (Fryar) Miller


1933 - 2019
Patty E. (Fryar) Miller Obituary
Patty E. (Fryar) Miller

W. Manchester Twp. - Patty Ellen (Fryar) Miller, 86 of York, PA, passed away peacefully in her home on Saturday afternoon, November 23, 2019. She was the beloved wife of her devoted husband of 47 years, William F. Miller, who was the love of her life.

Patty was born in York on February 12, 1933 and was raised by the late Melvin and Gladys Rife.

She is survived by two brothers, the Rev. Carl Rife of Michigan and James Rife of North Carolina. Along with Bill she raised four daughters from her previous marriage to Nicholas C. Fryar. Their daughters are Nikki Arnold and her husband Bill of Lancaster, Jody Turnbull and her husband Ted of York, Kelli Sellers and her husband Scott of Wrightsville and Keitly Earhardt of Brogue.

Following graduation from York High School in 1951, Patty held various jobs during the early years including an EKG technician, a payroll clerk, secretary, factory worker and a fulltime homemaker. Jobs were a means to an end, as Patty's main vocation was her family. Patty loved history, reading, baking, pets, flowers and babies. She especially loved her 15 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren and the time she spent with them. She will be dearly missed by all her family

Following cremation, a memorial service to honor Patty's life will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, November 30th at Bethlehem United Methodist Church, 109 E. Main St. Dallastown, with the Rev. Roger Mentzer officiating. A visitation with the family will be held at the church on Saturday, beginning at 10:30 AM until the start of the service.

In lieu of flowers, her family requests that those willing and are able, give to the Missions Fund at the Bethlehem United Methodist Church at the address listed above.

The Austin H. Eberly Funeral Home, Inc, Dallastown is in charge of arrangements.

To share condolences please visit

www.eberlyfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2019
