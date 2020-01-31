|
|
Patty Lou Dunkerley
York - Patty Lou Dunkerley, 79, of York died Sunday, January 26, 2020 at Pappus House. She was the wife of the late David C. Dunkerley.
Born September 12, 1940 in Mercer, PA, she was the daughter of the late John Ernest "Nick" and Dorothy (Reed) Reeher.
She was a graduate of Mercer High School. Patty was a member of Yorkshire United Methodist Church where she was the treasurer of the 55+ group at the church. She enjoyed travelling throughout the world and loved to read books.
Patty is survived by her two sons, David Scott Dunkerley and wife, Erica of Hampstead, N.C. and Jeffrey A. Dunkerley and wife, Donna of York; 2 granddaughters, Rylee and Emerson Dunkerley both of York; and her brother, Richard L. Reeher and wife, Angie. She was preceded in death by her brother, William A. Reeher.
Following cremation, a memorial service will be held Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market Street, York with her interim pastor, the Rev. Dr. Bradley A. Brown, officiating. A visitation will be held Saturday from 10:00-11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. A private burial in Crestview Memorial Park, Grove City, PA will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Pappus House, 253 Cherry Street, York, PA 17402.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St. York, PA 17403.
www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020