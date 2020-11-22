1/1
Paul A. Grove
Paul A. Grove

York - Paul A. Grove, 49, passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020 at his home following a two year battle with cancer.

Born December 8, 1970 in San Diego, CA; the son of Palmer A. and Virginia E. (Eveler) Grove of York, he graduated high school in San Diego. Paul enjoyed his computers and could often be found taking online classes including his most recent class on Small Engine Repair.

In addition to his parents, Paul is survived by two stepbrothers, Bradley J. and wife Jeanette Saylor of Muncy, PA and Randy H. and companion Pam Saylor of York; one uncle, Harold Grove of York; and six aunts, Joyce Grove of Red Lion, Dawn May of Dover, Gloria Peters of Windsor, Eva Miller of Red Lion, Donna Grove of Red Lion, and June Gemmill of Felton.

Tribute services will be private. Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 35 Gotham Place, Red Lion is in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to York Health Foundation, c/o Cancer Patient Help Fund, 50 N. Duke Street, 2nd Floor, York, PA 17401.

Send Condolences at HeffnerCare.com






Published in York Daily Record from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2020.
