Paul A. Havekotte
York - Paul A. Havekotte, 84, passed away Friday, June 7, 2019 at York Hospital. He was the husband of the late Georgette Havekotte. They were married 61 years at the time of Georgette's passing.
There will be a private family viewing at Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Rd. in York. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on June 17, 2019 at Long Island National Cemetery on Long Island New York.
Mr. Havekotte was born in New York, NY on October 11, 1934, the son of the late Harold A. and Louise Havekotte. After serving in the US Army during the Korean War, he married and moved to Smithtown N.Y. He worked for Grumman Aerospace Corp and was privileged to be a member of the Team that built the Lunar Excursion Module "LEM" that first landed on the moon in 1969. His signature remains on the moon along with each of the other team members.
Mr. Havekotte retired in 1994 and moved to Meadowood Golf & Tennis Club in Fort Pierce, FL where they enjoyed 24+ years golfing, fishing and tennis with great friends. While at MGTC, he was best known for his "ball hawking" skills, recognized in the local paper for collecting and then giving away over 44,000 balls during his time there.
In 2018, Mr. Havekotte relocated to Country Meadows retirement community in York PA, was a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church in York.
Mr. Havekotte leaves a son, Tom Havekotte and his wife Carolyn of York; a daughter, Peggy Havekotte and her partner Missy Seymour of Fairfield, CT; two grandchildren, Kyle Havekotte and Melissa (Havekotte) Heffron and her husband, Dustin; and a great grandson, Dominic Heffron.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to , 924-N Colonial Ave. York, PA 17403.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on June 14, 2019