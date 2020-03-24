Services
Workinger Semmel Funeral Home York
849 E. Market Street
York, PA 17403
(717) 854-2315
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Hoffmaster
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul A. Hoffmaster


1922 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul A. Hoffmaster Obituary
Paul A. Hoffmaster

Springettsbury Twp. - Paul A. Hoffmaster, age 97, of Springettsbury Township, York, died at 2:52 PM Sunday, March 22, 2020, at UPMC Memorial. He was the husband of the late Delores M. "Eyler" Hoffmaster.

Born September 23, 1922 in York, a son of the late Harvey M. and Estella (Kise) Hoffmaster, he retired from Campbell Chain and was a lifetime member of the Hawk Gunning Club and Goodwill Fire Company.

Mr. Hoffmaster is survived by a son, Michael L. Hoffmaster, and his wife Maria, of York; two grandchildren, Cory Hoffmaster, and Lindsey O'Neil; two great grandchildren, Keira O'Neil, and Avery O'Neil; and a brother, Raymond Hoffmaster. He was also preceded in death by three brothers and three sisters.

Funeral Services will be private. Workinger Semmel Funeral Homes and Cremation, 849 East Market Street, York, is in charge of arrangements.

KuhnerEquities.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Workinger Semmel Funeral Home York
Download Now