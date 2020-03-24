|
Paul A. Hoffmaster
Springettsbury Twp. - Paul A. Hoffmaster, age 97, of Springettsbury Township, York, died at 2:52 PM Sunday, March 22, 2020, at UPMC Memorial. He was the husband of the late Delores M. "Eyler" Hoffmaster.
Born September 23, 1922 in York, a son of the late Harvey M. and Estella (Kise) Hoffmaster, he retired from Campbell Chain and was a lifetime member of the Hawk Gunning Club and Goodwill Fire Company.
Mr. Hoffmaster is survived by a son, Michael L. Hoffmaster, and his wife Maria, of York; two grandchildren, Cory Hoffmaster, and Lindsey O'Neil; two great grandchildren, Keira O'Neil, and Avery O'Neil; and a brother, Raymond Hoffmaster. He was also preceded in death by three brothers and three sisters.
Funeral Services will be private. Workinger Semmel Funeral Homes and Cremation, 849 East Market Street, York, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020