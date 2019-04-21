Services
Haines City, FL - Paul A Lowery April 19 1958 age 60 of Haines City Fl. passed away on Sunday April 14th 2019. Paul was born in York Pa to Harry and Jacqueline Lowery. Paul is survived by his wife Tina Lowery of Haines City Fl., His daughters Michelle Wallack, Monique Lowery, Megan Lowery, and Morgan Lowery of York Pa., Rachel Lowery and Brandi Vannoy of Haines City Fl.. His brother Jason Lowery of York PA., and his 10 wonderful grandkids.

Preceded by his parents Harry and Jacqueline Lowery, his brother Morris Lowery, and grandson Daniel Grubbs.

Memorial will be held at a later date.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Apr. 21, 2019
