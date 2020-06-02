Paul A. "Pauly" SentsEast Manchester Twp. - Paul Anthony "Pauly" Sents II, age 34, of East Manchester Township, Mount Wolf, died at 6:46 PM Sunday, May 31, 2020 at his residence.Born November 29, 1985 in Spring Garden Township, he was a son of Paul A. and Stacie A. (Shinn) Sents, of Mount Wolf. Mr. Sents graduated from North Eastern High School and then served 12 years in the Army National Guard. He was employed as a heavy equipment operator at Liberty Excavation, Inc.In addition to his parents, Mr. Sents is survived by a son, Axel Lee Sents of Manchester, Axel's mother, Kirsten Dellinger of Manchester; a brother Michael W. Shue, Jr., and his wife Jennifer, of East Berlin; and three sisters, Gretchen A. Irwin, and her husband Michael, of Manchester, Andrea J. Shue, of Manchester, and Ashley M. McCullough, and her husband David, of Etters.Funeral services are scheduled for 10:30 AM Friday, June 5, 2020 at William E. Little Funeral Homes, Inc., 60 South Main Street, Manchester. Visitation will be 9-10:30 AM. Burial will be in Manchester Union Cemetery.Memorial contributions may be made to the Axel Lee Sents Education Fund, c/o Andrea J. Shue, 385 Glen Drive, Manchester, PA 17345.