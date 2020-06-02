Paul A. "Pauly" Sents
East Manchester Twp. - Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM Friday at William E. Little Funeral Homes, Inc., 60 South Main Street, Manchester. Visitation will be 9-10:30 AM. Burial will be in Manchester Union Cemetery.
Published in York Daily Record from Jun. 2 to Jun. 5, 2020.