Paul A. "Pauly" Sents
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paul A. "Pauly" Sents

East Manchester Twp. - Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM Friday at William E. Little Funeral Homes, Inc., 60 South Main Street, Manchester. Visitation will be 9-10:30 AM. Burial will be in Manchester Union Cemetery.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Daily Record from Jun. 2 to Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
5
Visitation
09:00 - 10:30 AM
William E. Little Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
JUN
5
Funeral service
10:30 AM
William E. Little Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
William E. Little Funeral Homes
60 South Main Street
Manchester, PA 17345
(717) 266-1451
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 2, 2020
To the Sents family u have my deepest sympathy and condolences May u rest in Peace Steve Jordan and family
STEVEN JORDAN
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved