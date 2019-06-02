|
Paul B. McKenzie
York - Mr. Paul B. McKenzie, Jr. died peacefully at his residence at Spiritrust Lutheran on 5/4/2019 in Shrewsbury, PA at the age of 92. Paul is survived by his two sons, Murry McKenzie and his spouse Alyce McKenzie of Allen, TX, and Roy McKenzie and his spouse Tracey McKenzie of Red Lion, PA. He is also survived by his five grandchildren, Melissa McKenzie (Fredericksburg, TX) , Rebecca Gingles (Willis, TX), Matthew McKenzie (Broomfield, CO), Cameron McKenzie (Red Lion, PA) and Allison McKenzie (Red Lion, PA), and his 5 and 1 year old great grandsons, Graham Gingles and Silas Gingles. He is preceded in death by his spouse, Doris McKenzie, his siblings, James McKenzie, Robert McKenzie and his parents Paul and Ruth McKenzie.
Paul was born on 3/4/1927 in Woodlawn, PA to Paul McKenzie and Ruth Keller McKenzie. He spent his childhood and teen years in Fayetteville, PA, graduating as valedictorian from Chambersburg High School in 1945. That summer, Paul joined the army but was medically discharged a few months later due to severe allergies. He worked several jobs for the next year so that he could earn money to begin studies at the University of Pennsylvania where he received his Bachelor of Arts in Journalism in 1950.
When Paul was home for Christmas in 1947, he met Doris Dearholt at his home church, Calvary United Methodist Church in Fayetteville, PA. Doris' father, Rev. Moreland Dearholt had recently been there as the pastor. Paul and Doris were married in 1950. A few months after their wedding, Paul and Doris began a national adventure as they traveled throughout the Southeastern and Western US from Alabama to Idaho, while Paul worked for a pipeline construction company as an accountant and purchasing manager. In 1952, Paul and Doris settled in the Richardson, TX, a suburb of Dallas. Their son Murry was born in 1955 and Roy in 1963. Doris' mother, Effie lived with them for over 10 years until her passing in 1966. While living in Richardson, Paul worked in sales of heavy construction equipment before joining Stewart Engineering and Equipment Company where he worked in senior management until 1973.
In late 1973, Paul and Doris moved to York, Pennsylvania, closer to their PA & MD roots. They bought and ran a small grocery store, West End Food in the mid 1970s. Paul also worked in construction equipment sales before starting a construction distribution company, Dormac Distributors, in the early 1980s. Paul sold both West End Food and Dormac Distributors in the early 1990s, but continued to work in construction sales until his early 80s.
Paul loved the churches he attended and always lent his expertise to crucial projects. He chaired the building committee at First United Methodist Church of Richardson that resulted in the completion of its new sanctuary in 1973. He drove the church bus for youth choir tours for the Richardson UMC Youth Chapel Singers. In Pennsylvania, Paul served in many roles at Aldersgate UMC in York in the 1970s and 1980s. Paul's strong faith and unfailingly positive attitude set an example for his family and friends and endures as a valuable legacy for generations to come.
A Memorial Service is scheduled for Sunday, June 9th at Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 397 Tyler Run Road, York, PA 17403 at 2:00 pm with visitation starting at 1:00 and a reception following. The service will be officiated by Paul's daughter-in-law, Rev. Dr. Alyce M. McKenzie who is a former pastor at Aldersgate. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Paul's life. Paul's ashes will be scattered in the Aldersgate Memorial Garden in a private family only ceremony following the reception.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Aldersgate United Methodist Church at the address above. The family would like to thank the amazing staff at both Country Meadows Leaders Heights and Spiritrust Shrewsbury for their loving care of Paul during the past several years.
