Paul Chrastina, Sr.
York - After living a rich and full life, Paul Chrastina, Sr. passed away unexpectedly at his home in York, Pennsylvania, at the age of 84.
Paul lived with passion, filled with love for family, travel, music, and learning. But above all stood his adoration for his wife, Victoria Warhola Chrastina, who preceded him in death in 2016.
Paul was born in Mayfield, Pennsylvania on April 15th, 1935, the son of Adam and Mary Ropitsky Chrastina. He graduated from Mayfield High School and served in the U.S Navy at the close of the Korean conflict, being honorably discharged in 1957. After attending broadcasting school in Philadelphia, Pa. he met his future wife while working as a radio announcer at WCDL in Carbondale, Pa. On their second date he proposed and they wed in 1961. After moving to York, Pa. in 1965, he became a pioneer of the contemporary talk radio show format with his call-in program "Open Mike" at WNOW, where he also worked as Program Director. Leaving broadcasting in the mid-1970s, he went on to a long career with Bankers Life and Casualty insurance company until 2001, when he retired to become a devoted caregiver to Victoria. He is survived by his children Paul Chrastina, Jr. and Amy Chrastina Herwig; grandchildren Paul J.S. Chrastina, Leah Karchnak Beazley, and Hyde E. Chrastina; great-grandaughter Evelyn V. Beazley; brother and sister-in-law Walter and Marie Chrastina, sister Barbara Chrastina Keil Scherr; nephews Ronald and Raymond Chrastina and Jeffrey Keil, and nieces Lisa Chrastina, Roberta Keil, and Renee Danyo Melton Coupland.
A celebration of life for Paul's family and friends will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name can be made to woundedwarriorproject.org
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Aug. 11, 2019