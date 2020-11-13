Paul Dittenhafer
York - Paul J. Dittenhafer, Jr., 88 of York passed away peacefully at Hospice & Community Care in Mt. Joy on Thursday, November 12, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Marian L. (Messersmith) Dittenhafer.
Born September 4, 1932 in York, he was a son of the late Paul J., Sr. and Anna A. (Kile) Dittenhafer.
Paul was a member of the Antique Automobile Club of America and cherished his time spent restoring cars with his brother, David. He had a long career with Cole Steel, and later enjoyed his job mowing for York County Parks. Most of all, he loved his grandchildren and great-grandchildren and enjoyed camping, traveling and taking family vacations to Ocean City, MD.
In addition to his wife, Mr. Dittenhafer is survived by 5 daughters: Debra A. Keech and her husband, Daniel of Dallastown, Diana L. List (wife of the late Mark) of Murrell's Inlet, SC, Brenda L. Smith and her husband, Kevin of York, Sharon D. Emig and her husband, Timothy of Mechanicsburg and Trudy P. Eicholtz of Port Charlotte, FL., as well as 8 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Paul was preceded in death by his first wife, Sherley A. (Slenker) Dittenhafer and his brother, David E. Dittenhafer.
A time to share memories and an opportunity to view will be on Thursday, November 19th from 10-11am at Salem United Church of Christ; 24 Franklin St.; Jacobus, PA 17407, followed by a funeral service at 11am with Pastor Kevin Becker officiating. Interment will follow in Otterbein Cemetery at Spry Church.
For those desiring, memorial contributions may be made to The Bob Fryer Family Inpatient Center, Pathways Center for Grief & Loss; 4075 Old Harrisburg Pike; Mt. Joy, PA 17552.
