Services
John W. Keffer Funeral Home, Inc.
2114 West Market Street
York, PA 17404
(717) 792-3239
Viewing
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John W. Keffer Funeral Home, Inc.
2114 West Market Street
York, PA 17404
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Rose of Lima Church
950 W. Market St
York, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Pfeiffer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul E. Pfeiffer Sr.


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul E. Pfeiffer Sr. Obituary
Paul E. Pfeiffer, Sr.

York - Paul E. Pfeiffer, Sr, 88, passed away Saturday, September 28, 2019 at The Village at Sprenkle Drive. He was the husband of Phyllis M. (Kopp) Pfeiffer.

Born In York on May 28, 1931, Paul was the son of the late P. George and Helen M. (Tredway) Pfeiffer. He was a graduate of York Catholic class of 1949 and then went on to serve his country in the US Air Force during the Korean War. He was a member of St. Rose of Lima Church and the Caterpillar York Retirement Club. He also was a member of the N.O.P. Alumni, K of C St. Rose Council, Knights of St. Paul and the White Rose Polka Dancing Assn.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Saturday, October 5, 2019 at St. Rose of Lima Church, 950 W. Market St, York with the Rev. Daniel Richards as celebrant. Viewing will be 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the John w. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc, 2114 W. Market St, York. Burial will be in Holy Saviour Cemetery.

In addition to his wife of 66 years, Mr. Pfeiffer is survived by four children, Paul E. Pfeiffer, Jr. (Jeannette), Susan Walters (William), Barbara Trout and Christine Grove (Larry); 10 grandchildren; and 9 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Lawrence Pfeiffer and Carl Pfeiffer.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Assn, 610 Community Way, Lancaster, PA 17603 or to St. Rose of Lima Church.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now