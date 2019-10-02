|
|
Paul E. Pfeiffer, Sr.
York - Paul E. Pfeiffer, Sr, 88, passed away Saturday, September 28, 2019 at The Village at Sprenkle Drive. He was the husband of Phyllis M. (Kopp) Pfeiffer.
Born In York on May 28, 1931, Paul was the son of the late P. George and Helen M. (Tredway) Pfeiffer. He was a graduate of York Catholic class of 1949 and then went on to serve his country in the US Air Force during the Korean War. He was a member of St. Rose of Lima Church and the Caterpillar York Retirement Club. He also was a member of the N.O.P. Alumni, K of C St. Rose Council, Knights of St. Paul and the White Rose Polka Dancing Assn.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Saturday, October 5, 2019 at St. Rose of Lima Church, 950 W. Market St, York with the Rev. Daniel Richards as celebrant. Viewing will be 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the John w. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc, 2114 W. Market St, York. Burial will be in Holy Saviour Cemetery.
In addition to his wife of 66 years, Mr. Pfeiffer is survived by four children, Paul E. Pfeiffer, Jr. (Jeannette), Susan Walters (William), Barbara Trout and Christine Grove (Larry); 10 grandchildren; and 9 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Lawrence Pfeiffer and Carl Pfeiffer.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Assn, 610 Community Way, Lancaster, PA 17603 or to St. Rose of Lima Church.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2019