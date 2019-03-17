Services
John W. Keffer Funeral Home, Inc.
2114 West Market Street
York, PA 17404
(717) 792-3239
Viewing
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John W. Keffer Funeral Home, Inc.
2114 West Market Street
York, PA 17404
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint Mary's Church
309 S. George St
York, PA
Burial
Following Services
Holy Savior Cemetery
Dover - Paul O. Emig, 74, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 14, 2019. He was home and under the care of his daughters, their mother (Linda Poff), his son in law (Tom Latchaw) and Caring Hospice.

Paul was born in York, PA on February 17, 1945. He was the loving son of the late Edith (Ball) Emig and Burton A. Emig. He is survived by his daughter, Denise R. (Emig) Latchaw and husband Thomas Latchaw, and his daughter Melissa S. (Emig) Tenpa. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Justin Latchaw and his wife Jennifer, Alyssa Latchaw, Caiden Tenpa, as well as 3 great grandchildren. He is survived by his siblings, Doris Ruesskamp, Janet Pugh, Burton Emig and Harry Emig. He was preceded in death by his sisters Mercedes Pugh and Shirley Few.

Paul attended York Catholic High School. He was an Army Veteran in the Vietnam War. After returning home from the war, he was employed ay Consolidated Freightway, where he retired after 34 years. Paul always had a love of cars, going to breakfast and spending as much time as possible with his family.

A viewing will be held at the John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc, 2114 W. Market St, West York, Thursday, March 21, 2019 from 6 - 8 p.m. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Saint Mary's Church, 309 S. George St, York with the Rev. Jonathan P. Sawicki as celebrant. on Friday, Mach 22, 2019 at 10 a.m. Burial will immediately follow at Holy Savior Cemetery with full military rites presented by the York County Veterans Honor Guard.

www.KefferFH.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Mar. 17, 2019
