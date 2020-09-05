Paul Eugene Arnold
Hanover - Paul Eugene Arnold, 81, of Hanover, entered into God's eternal care on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at the Brethren Home, Cross Keys Village after a courageous 10 year battle with Alzheimer's. Paul was the loving husband of 48 years of marriage to Mary J. (Reichart) Arnold, Hanover.
Born January 16, 1939 in York New Salem, PA, he was the son of the late Charles F. and Rosetta F. (Emenheiser) Arnold.
Paul owned his own business, Arnold's Paving and was employed by the Borough of Hanover, Walsh Construction Co. and retired from Kinsley Construction Co. as a roller operator.
Paul was a loving husband and father, a hard worker and a good friend to many people. He will be dearly missed
In his younger years, Paul enjoyed shooting pool, playing shuffleboard, hunting and playing cards. He also enjoyed going to Morningstar's and Root's markets, watching horse racing, going to the casinos and riding his Harley Davidson.
In addition to his loving wife Mary, he is survived by his son, Paul E. Arnold, Jr., Hanover; sisters, Emma Jean Bricker and husband Richard, Lorna Elliott and Phyllis Forbes and husband Larry all of York a brother, Merle Arnold and wife Stephanie, Spring Grove; sisters-in-law, Joanne Arnold, York and Linda M. Levins, Alexandria, VA; brother-in-law, Gerald Henry, York New Salem and many nieces and nephews..
He was preceded in death by his sister, Annabelle Henry, brothers Charles "Jack" Arnold, Jr. and Earl Arnold and brother-in-law Marvin Elliott.
The family would like to thank the entire staff as well as the nurses and caregivers in the Somerset Community and all the doctors that took such kind and compassionate care of Paul during his six year stay at the Brethren Home, Cross Keys Village.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 11 AM at the Wetzel Funeral Home and Crematory, 549 Carlisle Street, Hanover, PA with Pastor Jennifer Murphy officiating. A time to share memories and an opportunity to view will be on Thursday from 10 AM until the start of the service. Burial will be in Rest Haven Cemetery, Hanover.
Due to Covid-19 all guests will be required to wear a mask and social distance. No more than 25 guests will be allowed at one time
Contributions in memory of Paul E. Arnold may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
South Central PA Chapter, 3544 N. Progress Ave., Suite 205, Harrisburg, PA 17110.
To share memories of Paul E. Arnold, please visit www.wetzelfuneralhome.com
.