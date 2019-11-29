|
Paul F. Zearfoss
York - Paul F. Zearfoss, 85, died on Thursday, November 28, 2019 at his residence.
He was the husband of Geraldine S. (Racey) Zearfoss, sharing 63 years of marriage.
Paul was born in Waynesboro on April 9, 1934, son of the late Paul K. and Rella J. (Byers) Zearfoss.
Paul graduated from Washington Township High School in Waynesboro. He worked as a lineman for Met-Ed, retiring in 1994 after 32 years of service. He was a member of the IBEW Union and attended Good News Free Will Baptist Church in York. Paul loved working with his hands and building things. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing.
In addition to his wife, Paul is survived by four children, Paul F. Zearfoss, Jr. and his wife, Donna, Gregory L. Zearfoss and his wife, Jo Etta of Wrightsville, Belinda G. Matthews of York, and Dwayne E. Zearfoss and his wife, Christine of West York; 10 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; and one great great grandchild; a brother, Barry Zearfoss; two sisters, Phyllis Thornton and Barbara Markey. He was preceded in death by a sister, Dolores Warner; a granddaughter; and a great granddaughter.
A graveside service will be held Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Susquehanna Memorial Gardens, 250 Chestnut Hill Road, York, with Pastor Allen Hall officiating. Those attending the service are asked to meet at the entrance of the cemetery at 10:45 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Caring Hospice, 101 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17603 or to Good News Free Will Baptist Church, 530 Locust Grove Road, York, PA 17402.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St., York, PA 17403.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019