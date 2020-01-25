|
Paul G. Brenneman
Glen Rock - Paul G. Brenneman, 94, of York, who was formerly of Springfield Township, Glen Rock, died Friday January 24, 2020. He was the husband of the late Margaret (Mosley) Brenneman.
Funeral Services will be at 11:00 AM Friday, January 31, 2020 at the Geiple Funeral Home, Inc. 53 Main Street, Glen Rock with Pastor Tom Beck of St. Peter's Church officiating. Viewings will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 PM Thursday and from 10:00 to 11:00 AM Friday at the funeral home. Burial will follow the service in Jefferson Cemetery, Codorus with Military Rites by the York County Veterans Honorguard.
Mr. Brenneman was born on December 7, 1929 in Springfield Township and was a son of John N. and Clara (Shaffer) Brenneman.
He was a U.S. Navy Veteran of World War II and retired in 1987 from Brenneman Builders in Seven Valleys where he worked as a carpenter for over 28 years.
Paul was a lifelong resident of Springfield Township prior to moving to York over three years ago.
He leaves a sister, Ferne Warner of Seven Valleys; a brother, Dale E. Brenneman of Glen Rock. He was preceded in death by four sisters, Pearl Glatfelter, Melba Dise, Romaine Sellers and Mae Frantz and five brothers, Wayne E. Brenneman, John J. Brenneman, Melvin Brenneman, Fred Brenneman and Ernie Brenneman.
Memorial contributions may be made to .
The Geiple Funeral Home, Inc. 53 Main Street, Glen Rock is in charge of the arrangements and condolences may be shared at geiple.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020