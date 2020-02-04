|
|
Paul H. Markel
Glen Rock - Paul H. Markel, 74, of Glen Rock, died Monday, February 3, 2020 at his home following a lengthy illness. He was the husband of Penny L. (Wertz) Markel, with whom he celebrated a 54th wedding anniversary this past September 5th.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, February 7, 2020 at the Geiple Funeral Home, Inc. 53 Main Street, Glen Rock. Burial with military rites by the York County Veterans Honor Guard will be in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens. Viewings will be held from 10:00 to 11:00 AM Friday at the funeral home.
Paul was born on October 13, 1945, a son of Claude E. and Ruthanna W. (Dubs) Markel.
He was a U.S. Navy Veteran of the Vietnam Conflict and had been employed with Coca Cola Enterprise in York in the Service Department, Warehouse and as a Delivery Driver for over 38 years, retiring in 2006. Following his retirement, he worked as a Per Diem Court Deputy at the York County Courthouse for 8 years.
Active in the American Legion, he was a member, Past Commander and adjunct Membership Committee of the Austin L. Grove Post #403; served as Past District Commander of 22nd District American Legion, Sergeant At Arms, and District Membership Committee; Pennsylvania American Legion PA state level serving on the Legislative Committee, as Sergeant At Arms, Chairman of the Section Membership Committee, and the Central Section Membership Chairman. He also was active for many years with the Glen Rock Hose and Ladder Fire Company, where he was a Past Officer and Trustee. He also was a member of the Firemen's Relief Association and the Firemen's Association of York County. He was a former member of the Hanover Moose Lodge #227 and VFW Post 7012, New Freedom.
Besides his wife, he also leaves a daughter, Debra S. Rivera and husband Orlando, of York; five grandchildren, two great granddaughters; and two brothers, Claude L. Markel of York Haven and Stuart J. Markel of York. He was predeceased by a daughter Tamatha "Tammi" L. Sharp.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Pennsylvania American Legion Scholarship Endowment Fund, P.O. Box 2324, Harrisburg, PA 17105-2324. (memo line Paul Markel)
Condolences may be shared at geiple.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020