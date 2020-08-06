1/1
Paul J. Cowan
1957 - 2020
Paul J. Cowan

YORK - Paul J. "Cowboy" Cowan, 63, passed away Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at his residence in W. Manchester Township. He was the husband of Brenda J. (Ditchcreek) Cowan to whom he was married.

Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions a Celebration of Life Tribute will be held at a later date. Burial will be held in Grandview Cemetery—Johnstown.

Born June 18, 1957 in Johnstown, he was a son of the late Bernard and Elizabeth (Gallic) Cowan.

He was employed with numerous HVAC companies in the York area over the last several years and most recently worked at Surtech Industries Inc., as a flame sprayer.

He was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting and fishing.

In addition to his wife, Mr. Cowan is survived by two daughters, Courtney Cowan and Angela Lopresti; one son, Zach Cowan; step daughter, Heather Berdomas; six grandchildren, Leighton Plummer, Aiden Pierce, Silas Cowan, Llewyn Lopresti, Ryker Cowan and Vance Lopresti; two step grandchildren, Kasey Berdomas, Jeff Berdomas, Jr.; two brothers, George "Bud" (Henrietta) Playez, Norb (Marian) Cowan; three sisters, Cheryl (David) Pohlit, Michele (Rob) Freeman and Noreen (Ted) Passeau and several nieces and nephews.

Send Condolences at HeffnerCare.com






Published in York Daily Record from Aug. 6 to Aug. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc
1551 Kenneth Rd
York, PA 17408
(717) 767-1551
