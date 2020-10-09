Paul J. PichlerYork - Paul J. Pichler, 89, entered into rest Wednesday October 7, 2020 at Wellspan York Hospital. He was the loving husband of Mary Joyce (Eline) Pichler for 69 years.A viewing will be 10-11 a.m. Monday October 12 at St. Mary's Church of the Immaculate Conception 309 South George St. The Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11 a.m. at the church with Rev. John Kuchinski as celebrant. Burial will be in Holy Saviour Cemetery. The John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc., East York, is assisting with the arrangements.Paul was born February 9, 1931 in Lancaster, a son of the late Paul and Lena (Ammerer) Pichler. He was a 1949 graduate of York Catholic High School and was employed for 46 years as Superintendent and Project Manager with G.A. and F.C. Wagman, Inc. Construction. He was a devoted member of St. Mary's Church where he served as a volunteer in many capacities. Paul was President of the Golden Nuggets, Financial Secretary of the Knights of St. Paul, and a Fourth Degree member of the Knights of Columbus. He was also a member of the White Rose Polka Association and the Alpen Rose Club of York. He was an avid Penn State football fan, attending games for 30+ years.Paul is survived by his wife; children Stephen P. Pichler and his wife Sharon, Karen P. Valenti and her husband Anthony, Joseph C. Pichler, Sr. and his wife Wendy, Lori A. Weaver and her husband Tracy; grandchildren; Joey, Kate, Ellen, Heather, Nick, Dan, Andy and Ben; 10 great-grandchildren; a sister Magdalena B. "Sissy" Smith, a brother Richard A. Pichler and his wife Sandy; nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a son James A. Pichler; and a grandson Robert P. Pichler.Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary's Church, 309 S. George St, York.