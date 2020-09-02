Paul Lee Eichelberger, Sr.Spring Grove - Paul Lee Eichelberger, Sr. 76 years old, passed away unexpectedly on August 28, 2020 at his home in Spring Grove. He was the husband of the late Shirley Mae Renoll Eichelberger.Born March 14, 1944 in York, he was the son of the late Harry C. and Dorothy B. (Tampsett) Eichelberger.Mr. Eichelberger was the owner of P. L. Eichelberger Paving.He is survived by his children: Paul Eichelberger Jr. of Loganville, Tammy Eichelberger of Loganville, Betty Gerver and her husband Chris of Lucas, Iowa, and Amy Eichelberger of Red Lion; 1 grandson, 5 grand daughters, 1 great grand daughter, 1 great grandson; 3 brothers: Harry, Donald, Marlin; and his companion, Sheila.Paul was preceded in death by his wife, parents, and sister Yvonne.A viewing will be held 1-2:00pm Friday, September 4, 2020 at the John W. Keffer Funeral Home, 2114 West Market St. York. Funeral service will begin at 2:00pm with Rev. Paul Guiliano as officiant. Burial will be in St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery.