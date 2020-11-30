Paul Lee CercelYork - Paul passed away on November 26th, 2020, after a lengthy and valiant fight against COVID. He was born on July 8th, 1942 in Youngstown, Ohio, the youngest son of Susanne (Lerch) and Thomas Cercel.Paul received an academic scholarship from the University of Pittsburgh, where he earned his Bachelor's Degree in 1964. He went on to have a long and successful sales career in the vending industry starting with Macke in both their Philadelphia and Harrisburg offices. After a move to Phoenix in 1979, Paul joined Rowe where he worked until 1986 when he returned to York, PA. He then began working with Covenco, Inc in Middletown, PA, until 2006. His most current position was with the CRH Catering Company, based out of Connelsville, PA.Paul was an exceptional athlete who lettered in track, basketball and football in high school. He also competed in collegiate football where he played center for the University of Pittsburgh and was drafted into the NFL by the Dallas Cowboys. He went on to play for the Philadelphia Bulldogs and the Pottstown Firebirds, minor pro football clubs in the Mid-Atlantic league. In addition to his love for football, he was an avid golfer and enjoyed playing poker, particularly Texas Hold 'Em.He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Sandra (Greenplate), their two daughters, Michele Haddock-Garcia and husband, David of Bermuda Dunes, CA and Carole Robinson of Denville, NJ, a grandson, John Haddock and fiancé, Taryn of Bermuda Dunes, CA and great-grandson, Adrian Crouch of San Diego, CA. He also leaves behind a brother, James Cercel and wife, Carol of Poland, OH and a sister, Sue Anderson of Kane, PA, sisters -in-law, Carolyn Sharp and Janet Greenplate of York, PA, Darlyn Greenplate of Spring Grove, PA, brother-in-law, Preston Greenplate and wife, Patti of York, PA as well as many beloved nieces and nephews.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother Thomas Cercel, of Auburn, CA, grandson, Nicholas "Cole" Haddock of Palm Desert, CA, brothers-in law, Thomas Anderson of Kane, PA, John Sharp and Leon Greenplate of York, PA and Lamar "Moe" Greenplate of Jefferson, PA.He will be remembered as a devoted husband, a patient and loving father and a generous friend. Known as a gentle "Giant", Paul will be greatly missed by the many whose lives he touched. May he rest in peace and forever know how much he was loved.The family wishes to thank the dedicated and courageous staff of WellSpan York Hospital's COVID ICU and express their deepest gratitude to the nurses of 4-SouthWest for their remarkable kindness and compassion.In light of the current pandemic, no funeral services will be held at this time. Instead the family is planning a Celebration of Life Memorial Service in York, PA and Poland, Ohio in the near future. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the York County SPCA at 3159 N Susquehanna Trail, York, PA 17406.Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St., York, PA 17403.