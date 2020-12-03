Paul M. LauerYork - Paul M. Lauer, age 87, of York, died at 8:45 AM Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Colonial Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.Born January 18, 1933 in York, a son of the late Curtis M. and Maria J. (Wintermyer) Lauer, he was also preceded in death by a brother, Ralph L. Lauer, and a sister, Fairi A. Lauer. He was a 1951 graduate of William Penn High School, earned his Bachelor's Degree from Millersville University, a second Bachelor's Degree from York College, and his Master's of Divinity from Church Divinity School of Pacific. He was the former Music Director for Saint Paul's Lutheran Church and as a Minister in the Anglican Church, and served in The Order of the Holy Cross for 15 years. He was a member of the American Guild of Organists, the Choristers Guild, Matinee Musical Club, Association of Lutheran Church Musicians, and Pastoral Musicians.A graveside service is scheduled for 1:00 PM Thursday, December 10, 2020 at Greenmount Cemetery, with The Rev'd Eric Hillegas officiating. Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors, Inc., 863 South George Street, York, is in charge of arrangements.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Saint John The Baptist Episcopal Church, 140 North Beaver Street, York PA 17401.