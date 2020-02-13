|
Paul Moffitt
Hanover - Paul R. Moffitt, 79, of Hanover, passed away peacefully Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at UPMC Hanover surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of Pearl M. (Geiman) Moffitt for 59 years.
Born November 20, 1940 in Kingsport, TN, he was the son of the late Robert H. and "Maggie" (Lacey) Moffitt.
Paul retired from Carpenters Local #191 after 30 years. He was a past Worshipful Master with Lebanon Lodge #175 A.F.&A. M. He loved making anything with wood and then giving them as gifts to his family.
Paul also loved spending time with his family especially his grandchildren.
In addition to his wife Pearl, his survivors include three sons; Gregory Moffitt of New Hope, PA, Donald Moffitt and his wife Natalie of Glenville, PA and Christopher Moffitt and his wife Amy of Winterstown, PA; three sisters, Evelyn Dunlap, Helen Moffitt and Doris Walter all of Hanover; thirteen grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brothers Kirk, Gene, Ebb, Laurence and Jim and his sisters, Mildred Forbes, Ruby Hickman and Linda Vastardis.
There will be a celebration of life service at a later time.
Contributions in memory of Paul Moffitt may be made to VNA of Hanover/Spring Grove, 440 N. Madison St., Hanover, PA 17331 or Immanuel Lutheran Church, 3184 Church St., P.O. Box 739 Manchester, MD 21102.
To share memories of Paul Moffitt please visit www.wetzelfuneralhome.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Feb. 13 to Feb. 15, 2020