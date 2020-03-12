|
Paul Posey
RED LION - Paul William Posey, 93, of Chanceford Township, passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at York Hospital. He was the husband of the late Doris Irene (Rawheiser) Posey.
A private burial will take place in Shenbergers Chapel Cemetery. Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, 35 Gotham Place in Red Lion is in charge of the arrangements.
Mr. Posey was born in Woodbine, PA on July 19, 1926, the son of the late William M. and Edna (Pomraning) Posey. He worked for M. Gordon & Sons Painting Contractors in Harrisburg.
Mr. Posey had been a member of Shenbergers Chapel United Methodist Church and had previously volunteered for New Bridgeville Fire Company. He served in the Navy in WWII. He loved all nature and being outdoors, and enjoyed fishing and hunting.
Mr. Posey leaves a daughter, Lynne Ann and her husband, William of Harrisburg; three brothers, W. Vernon Posey, G. George Posey, and Dale Posey; two sisters, Eva Swartzbaugh and Betty Hanson; as well as nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by three brothers, L. Eugene, John, and Ronald; and five sisters, Mary, Louise, Judith, Ruth, and Margaret.
Memorial contributions may be made to , York County Division, 610 Community Way, Lancaster, PA 17603. Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Mar. 12 to Mar. 18, 2020