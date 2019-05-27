Paul R. Athey



Harrisburg - Paul Raymond Athey, Junior passed away on Thursday, May 23, 2019, after a long struggle with cancer. Paul was born July 21, 1950 in Hagerstown, MD. Paul attended North Hagerstown High School and graduated from York Suburban in 1968.



Paul is survived by his loving wife of 34 years, Sharon Feeser-Athey and his faithful furry friend "Martini". Paul was preceded in death by his parents, Barbara (Cruikshank) and Paul "Stump" Athey, Sr. Paul is survived by two sisters, Sondra Crumbacher and husband Artie of Williamsport, MD, and Cindy Bateman and husband Lee of Brookhaven, PA. Paul is also survived by his Aunt Roberta "Bobbi" Kappel of Belair, MD and numerous nieces and nephews. Paul was very close to his extended family, Tracy and Phil Topper; and Dan and Jamie Feeser of Hanover, PA.



Paul was an avid golfer and belonged to the North Hills Country Club for many years in Menomonee Falls, WI where he enjoyed golfing with his many wonderful friends. Paul's love of music continued throughout his lifetime, from his days as a DJ on Starview Radio. Paul was past president of York Sertoma Club. For the last ten years Paul was owner/operator of Athey's Inspection Service. He loved watching baseball and football, was an avid Penn State, Baltimore Ravens, and Orioles fan.



A funeral service to celebrate and remember Paul will be held 11:00 AM, Thursday, May 30, 2019 at the Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA, with Rev. Philip K. Nace officiating. Burial will be in Rest Haven Cemetery, Hanover, PA. A viewing and time to share memories with the family will be held from 6:00-8:00 PM, Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at the funeral home.



The Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA has been entrusted by the family with the funeral arrangements. Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on May 27, 2019