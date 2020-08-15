1/1
Paul R. Culp
York - Paul R. Culp, 83, of York, passed away on Sunday, August 9, 2020 at Manor Care Kingston Court. He was born in Columbia, son of the late John H. and Mary E. Sherick Culp. He was a printer, having worked for Mifflin Press for over 30 years. He was a veteran of the US Marine Corps, serving during the Korean Conflict. Paul enjoyed hunting, was a member of East Prospect Fish and Game and the Chickies Rock Lodge #307 of the Moose.

He is survived by his children: Patricia (Steve) Grilly, Delroy; Christina (Dave) Hildebrand, Bridgewater, ME; John Culp, Craley; and Deborah (Jac) Seitz, Craley. Six grandchildren. Two great-granddaughters: Lucy and Riley. Brothers: John (Joanne) Culp, Sewell, NJ; and David Culp, Mountville. Sisters: Jean Bowers, Hellam; Donna Smith, Columbia; Joan (Everett) Clark, Brunswick, GA; and Connie Hartlaub, Dover. He was preceded in death by three brothers: Richard, Victor and Robert Culp.

The Memorial Service will be held at the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 31 South Eighth Street, Columbia on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. with Full Military Honors. Please omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to: Red Rose Memorial VFW Post #2435, 401 Manor St., Columbia, PA 17512. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com






Published in York Daily Record from Aug. 15 to Aug. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Workman Funeral Homes Inc
Funeral services provided by
Workman Funeral Homes Inc
31 S 8Th St
Columbia, PA 17512
(717) 684-6633
