Paul R. Kissner, 77 of Jacobus, PA, died at his residence on March 23, 2020. He was the husband of Linda (Geller) Kissner with whom he observed their 57th wedding anniversary on September 15, 2019.
Born May 31, 1942 in New York, NY, he was the son of the late Richard and Agnes (Keiner) Kissner.
Paul retired as a carpenter for McConnell Enterprises and was previously employed in the same capacity for 25 years at York International.
Paul was a 1960 graduate of Dallastown High School. He was a member of LCBC-York, a member, and Past Master, of York Lodge # 266 F. & A. M., the Harrisburg Consistory and the York Rite.
In addition to his wife, Paul is survived by two sons, Stephen Kissner and his wife Emily of Biglerville, PA and John Kissner and his wife Jenny of York, PA and three grandsons, Zachary, Aidan and Griffin.
Following cremation, a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St. York, PA 17403.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020