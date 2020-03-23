Services
Etzweiler Funeral Home
1111 East Market Street
York, PA 17403
(717) 843-0216
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Kissner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul R. Kissner


1942 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul R. Kissner Obituary
Paul R. Kissner, 77 of Jacobus, PA, died at his residence on March 23, 2020. He was the husband of Linda (Geller) Kissner with whom he observed their 57th wedding anniversary on September 15, 2019.

Born May 31, 1942 in New York, NY, he was the son of the late Richard and Agnes (Keiner) Kissner.

Paul retired as a carpenter for McConnell Enterprises and was previously employed in the same capacity for 25 years at York International.

Paul was a 1960 graduate of Dallastown High School. He was a member of LCBC-York, a member, and Past Master, of York Lodge # 266 F. & A. M., the Harrisburg Consistory and the York Rite.

In addition to his wife, Paul is survived by two sons, Stephen Kissner and his wife Emily of Biglerville, PA and John Kissner and his wife Jenny of York, PA and three grandsons, Zachary, Aidan and Griffin.

Following cremation, a memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St. York, PA 17403.

www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Etzweiler Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -