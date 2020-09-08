Paul R. KissnerYork, PA - Paul R. Kissner, 77 of Jacobus, PA, died at his residence on March 23, 2020. He was the husband of Linda (Geller) Kissner with whom he observed their 57th wedding anniversary on September 15, 2019.Following cremation, a Masonic Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday September 26, 2020 at LCBC - York Campus, 951 North Hills Road, York, PA. A Celebration of Life will follow the Masonic Service with Pastor Mark Fitch, officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Pancreatic Cancer Research, c/o National Pancreas Foundation, 3 Bethesda Metro Center, Suite 700, Bethesda, Maryland 20814.