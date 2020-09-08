1/
Paul R. Kissner
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paul R. Kissner

York, PA - Paul R. Kissner, 77 of Jacobus, PA, died at his residence on March 23, 2020. He was the husband of Linda (Geller) Kissner with whom he observed their 57th wedding anniversary on September 15, 2019.

Following cremation, a Masonic Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday September 26, 2020 at LCBC - York Campus, 951 North Hills Road, York, PA. A Celebration of Life will follow the Masonic Service with Pastor Mark Fitch, officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Pancreatic Cancer Research, c/o National Pancreas Foundation, 3 Bethesda Metro Center, Suite 700, Bethesda, Maryland 20814.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Daily Record from Sep. 8 to Sep. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Etzweiler Funeral Home
1111 East Market Street
York, PA 17403
(717) 843-0216
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by InYork.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved