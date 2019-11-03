Resources
Dover - Paul R. "Dick" Louthian, 81, entered into rest at 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, October 27, 2019, at ManorCare North. He was the loving husband of Carole J. (Tanner) Louthian for 44 years.

Born December 4, 1937 in Little Britain Township, Lancaster County, he was a son of the late James G.L. and Bertha M. (Rineer) Louthian.

Paul was a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War. He had 35 years of service for Frito Lay where he was a truck driver and was a member of Morning Hour Chapel in East Berlin and Union Fire & Hose Co. #1, Dover.

In addition to his wife, Paul is survived by two daughters, Debbie L. Wilde and husband, Ronald of Shippensburg and Jodi L. Prindle and husband, Jeffrey of New Cumberland; seven grandchildren, Amanda E. Blasius, Laci J. Wilde, Ronald D. Wilde, Jr., Joseph E. Wilde, Jesse C. Prindle, Caitlyn R. Prindle and Isaac C. Prindle; six great-grandchildren; and a sister, M. Loretta Louthian of Oxford. He was preceded in death by two brothers, William and James Louthian.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Paul's memorial service at 1 p.m. and the visitation from 12:30 to 1 p.m. on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at Morning Hour Chapel, 491 Germany Rd., East Berlin. Officiating will be Pastor Larry Trump and Pastor David E. Tanner. Emig Funeral Home, Dover, is serving his family.

Memorial contributions may be made to Morning Hour Chapel, 491 Germany Rd., East Berlin, PA 17316.

www.emigfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Nov. 3 to Nov. 5, 2019
