Paul R. Rohler
YORK - Paul R. Rohler, 88, of York, passed away at 12:45 AM, Friday, March 8, 2019, at The Haven at Springwood. He was the husband of May Ann (Ruby) Rohler whom he married 62 years ago on August 4, 1956.
Mr. Rohler was born September 4, 1930, in York and was the son of the late George and Nettie (Ruby) Rohler.
In 1949, he graduated from William Penn High School in York and was employed by Caterpillar in York for 33 years before retiring in 1986. Mr. Rohler proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War.
In addition to his wife, Mary Ann, Mr. Rohler is survived by his son, Paul Rohler and his wife Jennifer from San Antonio, TX; his daughters, Susie Moore and her husband Kenneth of York, Tammy O'Donnell and her husband Richard of Baldwin, MD, and Nancy Sargen and her husband Mark of Mount Wolf, and four grandsons, Tyler, Jesse, Daniel and Andrew. He was preceded in death by 5 brothers, and 1 sister.
Visitation will be from 10:00 to 10:30 AM, Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at the Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 87 South Main Street, Mount Wolf. The service will begin at 10:30 AM Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery. Officiating at the service will be The Reverend Philip K. Nace.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Mar. 10, 2019