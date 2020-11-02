Paul R. Winter Jr.York - Paul R. Winter, Jr., prominent businessman, loving father and husband, passed away on October 30, 2020 at age 77, in his home after a courageous battle with cancer, surrounded by his family.Mr. Winter was President Emeritus of Winter-Engine Generator Service, Inc., which was originally founded by his father, Paul R. Winter, Sr. in 1947. Born in York in 1943, he was the son of the late Paul R. and Margaret E. (Secrist) Winter. He is survived by his wife, Gloria and two daughters, Paula L. Fritz and her husband Scott and Kathy J. Millwater and her partner Douglas Wilson, all from York. Two stepdaughters, Georginia A. Clary and Christine L. DiGirolamo and husband Michael all of York, six step-grandchildren and five step-great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brothers, George W. Winter and wife Cass, Ralph E. Winter and wife Dorothy and sisters Eleanor L. Shutter and husband Herb and Martha I. Wolfe and husband Mike, all of York. He was preceded in passing by twin infant brothers Woodrow and Wilson Winter and stepdaughter Cheryl L. (Robinson) Hawn.He graduated from William Penn Senior High School and York Jr. College with a degree in electrical engineering. Was an active member of Grace United Methodist Church in York, where he held the position of President of church council, Chairman of the Trustee Committee, member of the Outreach Committee, lay liturgist; as well as participated in many church activities. Masonic affiliation included member of Zeredatha White Rose Lodge 451 and Harrisburg Consistory. He was also a member of the Viking Athletic Association and 13th Political Ward. Paul had a passion for fishing and valued the time spent with his brother George on their boat the GEO-BUCK in Ocean City, MD. Those who knew him well affectionately referred to him as Buck.Viewings will be Wednesday November 4th from 6:00-8:00 PM at Workinger Semmel Funeral Homes and Cremation, 849 E Market St, York and Thursday November 5th from 10:00-11:00 AM at Grace Unitied Methodist Church. There will be a celebration of life service at Grace United Methodist Church on Thursday November 5th at 11:00 AM with Rev. Tanya Brubaker officiating. Workinger Semmel Funeral Homes and Cremation, 849 E Market St, York, is in charge of arrangements. Private burial will be at Mount Rose Cemetery.Memorial contributions may be made to Grace U.M. Church at 37 N. Broad Street, York, PA 17403 or to Masonic Homes on 1 Mason Drive, Elizabethtown PA 17022.