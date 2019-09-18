Services
Paul Richard Williams Sr.

Paul Richard Williams, Sr.

West Manchester Twp - Paul Richard Williams, Sr. "Andy" "Pete", 82, of West Manchester Twp., passed away Friday, September 13, 2019, at UPMC Pinnacle Memorial Hospital. Born September 26, 1936, he was a son of the late Ernest and Estella Williams.

Paul was a dairy farmer and worked at Certainteed. He also assisted for 20 years with work in his wife's cake shop.

Surviving are his loving wife of 39 years, Linda (Miller) Williams; 1 son, Paul (Peggy) Williams, Jr.; 2 daughters, Debra (David) Parrigan and Lisa (Thomas) Zeigler; 8 grandchildren, Ethan, Holly, Hunter, Mary, Michael, Rose, Ryan, and Chase; several great-grandchildren; and his loving dog, Angel.

Services will be private.

Contributions in Paul's Memory may be made to the Kidney Foundation of Central PA, 900 S. Arlington Ave, Suite 134A, Harrisburg, PA 17109.

Arrangements by Cremation Society of Pennsylvania, Inc.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Sept. 18, 2019
