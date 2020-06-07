Paul Ruth Jr.
York - Paul S. Ruth Jr., age 92, passed away on March 19, 2020 at SpiriTrust Lutheran Village at Kelly Drive in York. He was the loving husband of Edna (Mummert) Ruth; together they shared over 58 Years of marriage.
Paul was born in N. Codorus Township on May 31, 1927 and was the son of the late Paul S. Ruth Sr. and Katie (Saubel) Ruth. He proudly served his country in the US Army during the Korean War and was honorably discharged. He retired from P.H. Glatfelter Co. in Spring Grove after 37 years of employment. He was a former Constable in Jackson Twp. and Heidelberg Twp. and also served as Chief of Police of Spring Grove Borough. He was also a member of Zion Lutheran Church in York; the Spring Grove, Nashville and Jefferson Fire Co., York County Fraternal Order of Police and numerous VFW and American Legion Posts.
He is survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Graveside Service for Paul and Edna on Thursday at 1:00 PM at Christ Roth Cemetery, 580 Roth's Church Rd. Spring Grove. Military Honors for Paul will be provided by the York County Veterans Honor Guard. Cremation Services are under the direction of Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., of Spring Grove.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the Jefferson Fire Co., PO Box 3, Codorus PA 17311
