Charles F Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory Inc
3110 Lititz Pike
Lititz, PA 17543
(717) 560-5100
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
3:00 PM
Paul W. Dietz Obituary
Paul W. Dietz

Lebanon, PA - Paul W. Dietz, 72, of Lebanon, PA passed away at Lancaster General Hospital on Tuesday, July 23, 2019. Born in Pittsburgh, PA, he was the son of the late Eloise M. (Smith) and Paul E. Dietz.

Paul was a graduate of Bloomsburg University with an MBA in Business Administration. He was the International Sales Manager for Sifco Industries. Paul previously attended First Presbyterian Church of York. He enjoyed traveling and received his private pilot's license. Paul enjoyed collecting coins and toy trains. He enjoyed cooking and was proud of the gift passed onto him by his grandmother. Paul was an intelligent man by all accounts. His witty humor and stubbornness will be missed by all who knew him.

Paul is survived by his son: Ryan and his wife Katie of Elizabethtown; his granddaughter, Oliva Grace; his brother Robert Hubbard, husband of Wanda of Shrewsbury and sister Karen Sheaffer, partner of Gary of Ephrata and his former wife Sharon Dietz of Mount Joy as well as several cousins, nieces and nephews

A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 3PM at the Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. Friends and family will be received from 2-3pm until the time of service. Interment will be private at Mount Rose Cemetery, York. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Paul's name to the , https://www.strokeassociation.org/ or to The First Presbyterian Church of York, 225 E Market St, York, PA 17403.

www.SnyderFuneralHome.com

www.SnyderFuneralHome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on July 27, 2019
