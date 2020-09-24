1/1
Paul W. Hagerman Sr.
Paul W. Hagerman, Sr.

Stewartstown - Paul W. Hagerman, Sr., 89, of Stewartstown passed away peacefully at home on Sunday September 20, 2020. He was the loving husband of Mary (Hoff) Hagerman with whom celebrated 61 years of marriage together.

Paul was born in 1931 to Haslup Gibson Hagerman and Margaret Rosetta (Colburn) in Baltimore, MD. He worked for Prudential for over 22 years as an insurance agent working in all different departments. He enjoyed traveling, including the numerous trips he was able to attend for work accomplishments. He was charismatic and made quick friends with new people. Paul loved working in insurance helping people to prepare for the future, and to take care of their families. Paul was also a member of Maryland Line United Methodist Church, where he loved to sing in the choir with his wife and church family. He was also a member of the Mason Dixon Gospel Quartet for over 25 years, in which he sang bass. They traveled all over to numerous churches and nursing homes to share their talents and songs.

In addition to his wife Mary, Paul is survived by a son Paul W. Hagerman, Jr. and his wife Janet, 2 grandchildren, and nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents and three siblings.

At this time, services are private and at the convenience of the family. They wish to have a public memorial service at his church, Maryland Line UMC in the future, when we can all safely gather to celebrate his life.

To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.HartensteinCares.com.






Published in York Daily Record from Sep. 24 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc.
19 South Main Street
Stewartstown, PA 17363
(717) 993-2307
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by InYork.com

1 entry
September 24, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
