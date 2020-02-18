|
|
Pauline C. Grove
Red Lion - Pauline C. "Polly" Grove, 93, passed away Monday, February 17, 2020 at Manor Care - Dallastown.
A celebration of life tribute service will be held at 12:00 Noon on Friday, February 21, 2020 at Red Lion Zion United Methodist Church, 1155 Felton Road, Red Lion with her pastor, The Rev. John Kurtz and The Rev. Stephany Sechrist officiating. A viewing will be held from 11-12:00 Noon on Friday at the Church. Burial will be in Zion UM Cemetery. Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 35 Gotham Place, Red Lion is in charge of arrangements.
Born June 13, 1926 in Windsor Township, a daughter of the late Adam F. and Estella M. (Flinchbaugh) Grove, she spent many years as a seamstress at Stewartstown Manufacturing and Danskin Inc., she later retired from Key Plastics, LLC. Polly was a very active member of Red Lion Zion UM where she served as the Church Custodian, sang in the choir, taught and played the piano for Sunday School and was a substitute organist. Miss Grove also had served as the Choir Director and organist for a Church in Windsor and Felton for a number of years. She loved gardening, working in her yard, sewing, quilting, crocheting and teaching piano lessons.
Miss Grove is survived by a sister, Esther Orrs of Sinking Spring, PA and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by six brothers, Melvin, Henry, Sylvan, Palmer, Quinton and Earl Grove; and three sisters, Erma Grim, Ozella Jones and Meda Ehrhart.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Red Lion Zion UM Church, 1155 Felton Road, Red Lion, PA 17356.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020