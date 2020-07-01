Pauline Dibert Huntsman
1944 - 2020
Pauline Dibert Huntsman

York - Pauline Dibert Huntsman, 75, died on Sunday, June 28, 2020 at her residence.

She was the wife of Lee E. Huntsman of York. The couple would have celebrated their 54th wedding anniversary on August 6, 2020.

Pauline was born in Hopewell, PA on August 18, 1944, daughter of the late J. Paul and Theda (Foor) Dibert.

Pauline graduated from Bedford High School, Class of 1962 and from Cumberland School of Nursing. She retired from Wellspan York Hospital as a registered nurse. She was a member of Christ United Methodist Church in Yorkana. Pauline enjoyed reading, traveling, and gardening, especially her roses. Most of all, she loved her family and supporting her grandchildren in everything they did.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by two daughters, Paula L. Shepherd and her husband, Mark of Red Lion and Sondra L. Huntsman of Dallastown; two grandchildren, Kynslee and Kade Shepherd; seven siblings, Shirley Baker and her husband, Allen of Everett, Peggy Snyder and her husband, Barry of Everett, John Dibert and his wife, Freda of Berlin, Ronald Dibert and his wife, Ruth of Everett, Patricia Karns and her husband, Kim of Clearville, Dan Dibert and his wife, Mary of Everett, and Fred Dibert and his wife, Patty Jo of Reinholds; numerous nieces and nephews.

Following cremation, a Celebration of Life service will be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in memory of Pauline, may be made to Christ United Methodist Church, 5 Main Street, Yorkana, PA 17406 or to Community Reach, Inc., 15 First Avenue, Red Lion, PA 17356.

Arrangements by the Etzweiler-Koller Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 2000 W. Market St., York, PA 17404.

www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com






Published in York Daily Record from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Etzweiler - Koller Funeral Home, Inc.
2000 West Market Street
York, PA 17404
(717) 792-9414
