Services
Feiser Funeral Home
302 Lincoln Way West
New Oxford, PA 17350
(717) 624-7261
Viewing
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Feiser Funeral Home
302 Lincoln Way West
New Oxford, PA 17350
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John's Lutheran Church
100 E. Water St
Abbottstown, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Pauline Heathcote
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pauline E. Heathcote


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Pauline E. Heathcote Obituary
Pauline E. Heathcote

York - Pauline E. (Crawford) Heathcote, 84, of Merritt Island, FL, formerly of York County, passed away on Saturday, March 16, 2019, with her husband of 65 years, Dennis, by her side.

Pauline was born July 17, 1934, in Abbottstown, the daughter of the late Harry and Carriemae (Nelson) Crawford.

Pauline's first job was at National Gypsum Co in York, where she met her future husband Dennis. She retired from Faith Lutheran Church in Merritt Island, FL, in 1998, after working there for 26 years. She also taught Sunday School, and served for two years as secretary of the Church Council at Faith Lutheran. After retirement, she became a member of the Caring Ministry, and served on the Altar Committee.

In addition to her husband Dennis, Pauline is survived by two sons, Lynn C. Heathcote and Daniel R. Heathcote, and his wife Lori, two daughters, Barbara J. Gell and her husband Steve, and Susan A. Curtis and her husband Dwain, six grandchildren, Nicole and Tyler Rank, Justin Gell, Cory and Amanda Heathcote, and Sara Curtis, two sisters, Janice Brady and Brenda Farley, and two brothers, Dale and David Crawford.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at 10 AM at St. John's Lutheran Church, 100 E. Water St, Abbottstown, with Rev. Shawn Berkebile officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. A viewing will be held on Wednesday from 6-8 PM at the Feiser Funeral Home, Inc, 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Mar. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now