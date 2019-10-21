|
Pauline E. Lecrone
York - Pauline E. Lecrone died on Saturday morning October 19, 2019 in her home with family by her side. She was born November 4, 1923 in York and was the wife of Robert W. Lecrone who died on January 9, 2008. They were married for 64 years.
Born in York County, Pauline was the beloved daughter of Niles and Beulah (Morton) Kohler. As a young woman she was an outstanding pianist, attaining honors during her high school years, and graduated from William Penn High School in 1940 at age 16. Following graduation, she continued her music studies at the Sherwood School of Music in Chicago, beginning studies in the Fall of 1941 in the junior year. She met her Robert in the Fall of 1940. During her year in Chicago, World War II started and she never returned to complete her music studies in Chicago. Instead, she and Robert married in 1943 and Pauline began her career as a piano teacher and church organist. During this time she was the organist at Zion United Church of Christ in York and the accompanist for The York Chorus.
In 1957, after 14 years of marriage, Pauline became a mother fulfilling her long-held heart's desire. She is survived by her daughter, Melinda Krebs of York, wife of Martin; daughter, Margaret Shuey, also of York, wife of Timothy who shared their home with her for the last seven months of her life; and son, Robert Lecrone of Ellwood City, husband of Joann.
Pauline always spoke of her wonderful years at home with her children when they were young. She delighted in their accomplishments and was fiercely proud and protective of them. During this time, her mother came to live with the family. Pauline's skills as a caregiver for her family, giving of herself daily, became a part of the fabric of growing up in the Lecrone home.
In 1969, her musical abilities were again put into use when she became the organist at her home church, Bethany United Methodist. She served in this position until her retirement in 2001. During this time and to her great joy, her family continued to grow. In addition to her children and their spouses, she is survived by seven grandsons and one granddaughter: Alexander Krebs, Jacob Shuey (Amanda), Robert Krebs (Kayla), Elliott Shuey (Christine), Peter Shuey (Alicia), Gretchen Lecrone, Nathan Krebs, and Ryan Shuey. She is also survived by eight great-grandchildren, whom she enjoyed so very much: Ezra, Eden, Miriam, Norah, Adalia, Emma, Abel and Evangeline.
Her service will be held at Bethany United Methodist Church, 1401 Mount Rose Ave., York, on Thursday, October 24, with the viewing beginning at 9:30 AM and the service beginning at 11 AM. Officiating will be Timothy L. Shuey, a pastor of York Alliance and son-in-law of Pauline. Interment will be at the Mt. Zion Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bethany United Methodist Church, 1401 Mt. Rose Ave., York, PA 17403; or to York Alliance Church, 501 Rathton Road, York, PA 17403.
"I have fought a good fight, I have finished the race, and I have remained faithful." 2 Timothy 4:7
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St., York, PA 17403.
