|
|
Pauline E. Reese
YORK - Pauline Estella (Shermeyer) Reese, age 103, died on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at Pleasant Acres Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Born in Springettsbury Township, October 7, 1915 she was the daughter of Harry Alvin and Minnie Agnes (Sipe) Shermeyer.
Mrs. Reese was a homemaker for many years. She attended the York Seventh-day Adventist Church where she taught and played piano for the children's Sabbath School classes. She was the Community Services Leader and taught cooking school classes. For 12 years she worked for Galey's Cleaning Service at several local banks.
Mrs. Reese was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Samuel Glassmyer Reese and a grandson, Christopher K. Rode. She is survived by two sons, Samuel L. (Joanne) Reese, York, John C. (Linda) Reese, Dallastown, five daughters, Dorothy V. May, York, Marilyn E. Shorts, York, Eileen M. (Keith) Rode, York Haven, Anita P. (Greg) Heisig, Madison, Wis., and Julie A. (Tom) Thomas, Mount Wolf, 16 grandchildren, 26 great grandchildren, and 26 great great grandchildren, 1 great, great, great grandson, 1 brother, Harry Shermeyer, and 2 sisters, Janet Berkheimer and Loretta Bailey, and many nieces and nephews.
Viewings will held from 3-5PM, Sunday, September 22, 2019 at Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc, 1551 Kenneth Road, York and from 10-11AM, Monday at the York Seventh-day Adventist Church, 2220 Roosevelt Avenue, York. A Funeral Service will begin 11AM at the church. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to York Seventh-day Adventist Church, 2220 Roosevelt Avenue, York Pa 17408.
Send Condolences at HeffnerCare.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Sept. 20, 2019